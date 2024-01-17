 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Shelley Spadoni joins Reach plc

By Sarah Acheampong
12 hours ago
Reach plc has selected Shelley Spadoni as deputy showbiz editor, working across new! magazine, OK! and Notebook. Shelley was previously the showbiz editor at best and will be covering the latest showbiz news.

She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ShelleyFMarsden.

