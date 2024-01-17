Shelley Spadoni joins Reach plc
Reach plc has selected Shelley Spadoni as deputy showbiz editor, working across new! magazine, OK! and Notebook. Shelley was previously the showbiz editor at best and will be covering the latest showbiz news.
She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ShelleyFMarsden.
