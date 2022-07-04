Role change for LADbible group’s Unity Blott
LADbible group has appointed Unity Blott as commissioning editor, working across Tyla, UNILAD and LADBible. She is responsible for expanding the pool of freelancers across the LADbible group brands for both shift work and one-off commissions.
Unity previously served as editor of Tyla.
