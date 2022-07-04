 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for LADbible group’s Unity Blott

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
LADbible group has appointed Unity Blott as commissioning editor, working across Tyla, UNILAD and LADBible. She is responsible for expanding the pool of freelancers across the LADbible group brands for both shift work and one-off commissions.

Unity previously served as editor of Tyla.

