Cameron Frew joins TVGuide.co.uk from Dexerto
TVGuide.co.uk has appointed Cameron Frew as TV guides editor. Cameron was previously deputy TV and movies editor at Dexerto and prior to that worked as entertainment editor at UNILAD.
