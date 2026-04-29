Yasmin Thomas joins Time Out from UNILAD
Time Out has appointed Yasmin Thomas as social strategist. In this role she will develop and produce end-to-end social content optimised for social platforms.
Yasmin was previously social media editor at UNILAD.
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Yasmin Thomas
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Time Out London
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UNILAD
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