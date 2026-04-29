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News / Consumer

Yasmin Thomas joins Time Out from UNILAD

Time Out
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Time Out has appointed Yasmin Thomas as social strategist. In this role she will develop and produce end-to-end social content optimised for social platforms.

Yasmin was previously social media editor at UNILAD.

Time Out Yasmin Thomas

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