News / Consumer

Chloe Lawrance announced as Head of Commercial Content at Time Out

Time Out
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Time Out has appointed Chloe Lawrance as head of commercial content, covering art and entertainment, food and drink, attractions, hotels and things to do.

Chloe joins from her content editor role at Soho House Magazine.

Chloe Lawrance Soho House Magazine Time Out

