News / Consumer

Chelsea Hughes joins Soho House as Global Picture Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
Soho House has appointed Chelsea Hughes as global picture editor. Chelsea will be responsible for overseeing and sourcing all imagery on sohohouse.com. She works with the content teams in the UK, Europe, Asia and North America, as well as the wider marketing team and various other departments located around the world to generate picture-led content.

She also works as a Freelance Editorial Creative and is open to ad-hoc written and visual commissions. She writes content spanning many subjects including travel, lifestyle, interiors, wellness and beauty.

Chelsea joined on 28 May from her senior visual editor role at Glamour. 

