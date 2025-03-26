Freelance update: Stephanie Sofokleous
Stephanie Sofokleous, a former fashion stylist and writer at Daily Mail’s YOU magazine, has left the title to go freelance.
Stephanie is available for freelance styling as well as writing for online and print, covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and travel.
