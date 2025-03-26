 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Stephanie Sofokleous

Freelance Update
By Christina Pirilla
57 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Stephanie Sofokleous, a former fashion stylist and writer at Daily Mail’s YOU magazine, has left the title to go freelance.

Stephanie is available for freelance styling as well as writing for online and print, covering fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and travel.

Daily Mail's YOU magazine Freelance Stephanie Sofokleous

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Stephanie Sofokleous
  • Freelance Journalists
    8913 contacts
  • YOU magazine - Mail on Sunday
    27 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login