Paula Moore joins YOU magazine from Future plc
YOU magazine has appointed Paula Moore as deputy head of channel for the social team. Paula will be working alongside head of channel, Tracey Lea Sayer and would like to hear about any fashion, beauty and lifestyle stories, campaigns and pitches.
Paula was previously group fashion director at Future plc.
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Paula Moore
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YOU magazine - Mail on Sunday
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