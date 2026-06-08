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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Paula Moore joins YOU magazine from Future plc

you magazine
By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

YOU magazine has appointed Paula Moore as deputy head of channel for the social team. Paula will be working alongside head of channel, Tracey Lea Sayer and would like to hear about any fashion, beauty and lifestyle stories, campaigns and pitches.

Paula was previously group fashion director at Future plc.

Paula Moore YOU magazine

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