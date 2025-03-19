 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Lila Flint Roberts promoted to Senior Bookings Editor at YOU Magazine

By Christina Pirilla
22 hours ago
Lila Flint Roberts has been promoted from fashion bookings editor to senior bookings editor at Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine.

Lila will be managing bookings and production of all YOU Magazine fashion shoots and fashion cover stories. Alongside new locations, model signings and entertainment updates, Lila is interested in hearing about new fashion launches and collaborations.

