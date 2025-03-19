Lila Flint Roberts promoted to Senior Bookings Editor at YOU Magazine
Lila Flint Roberts has been promoted from fashion bookings editor to senior bookings editor at Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine.
Lila will be managing bookings and production of all YOU Magazine fashion shoots and fashion cover stories. Alongside new locations, model signings and entertainment updates, Lila is interested in hearing about new fashion launches and collaborations.
