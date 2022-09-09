Georgia Green leaves YOU Magazine to join Hearst UK
Hearst UK has appointed Georgia Green as lifestyle features writer and is responsible for writing features for Good Housekeeping, Red and Prima. She would love to hear about any women’s lifestyle news, trends and real life stories/case studies people think their audiences would want to read about.
Georgia joins from her digital content editor role at YOU Magazine, and has also previously served as a freelance writer.
