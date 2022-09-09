 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Georgia Green leaves YOU Magazine to join Hearst UK

Hearst Magazines UK 2017
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has appointed Georgia Green as lifestyle features writer and is responsible for writing features for Good Housekeeping, Red and Prima. She would love to hear about any women’s lifestyle news, trends and real life stories/case studies people think their audiences would want to read about.

Georgia joins from her digital content editor role at YOU Magazine, and has also previously served as a freelance writer.

Georgia Green Good Housekeeping Hearst UK Prima Red YOU magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Georgia Green
  • Good Housekeeping
    62 contacts
  • Prima
    46 contacts
  • Red magazine
    50 contacts
  • YOU magazine - Mail on Sunday
    29 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login