Jodie Dunworth promoted to fashion editor at Red
Hearst has appointed Jodie Dunworth as fashion editor at Red magazine. Jodie was previously shopping editor across Red, Prima and Good Housekeeping.
She will be working on Red magazine’s shopping section across print and digital and will oversee fashion and cover shoots.
