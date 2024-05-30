 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jodie Dunworth promoted to fashion editor at Red

By Martina Losi
11 hours ago
Hearst has appointed Jodie Dunworth as fashion editor at Red magazine. Jodie was previously shopping editor across Red, Prima and Good Housekeeping.

She will be working on Red magazine’s shopping section across print and digital and will oversee fashion and cover shoots.

