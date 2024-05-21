 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hannah Fox made ecommerce editor at Good Housekeeping

Good-Housekeeping
By Martina Losi
20 hours ago
Hearst UK has appointed Hannah Fox as ecommerce editor at Good Housekeeping.

Previously homes ecommerce editor at Hearst, Hannah will work on digital shopping content, testing and reviewing products within homes, gardening, fashion and travel.

Hannah is interested in product launches, deals and news within these verticals.

