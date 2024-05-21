Hannah Fox made ecommerce editor at Good Housekeeping
Hearst UK has appointed Hannah Fox as ecommerce editor at Good Housekeeping.
Previously homes ecommerce editor at Hearst, Hannah will work on digital shopping content, testing and reviewing products within homes, gardening, fashion and travel.
Hannah is interested in product launches, deals and news within these verticals.
Recent news related to Good Housekeeping
Recent news related to Hannah Fox
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Hannah Fox
-
Good Housekeeping
54 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story