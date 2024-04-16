 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Susanne Norris becomes Deputy Digital Editor at Stylist.co.uk

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
Susanne Norris, previously deputy digital editor at Good Housekeeping UK, has started her role as deputy digital editor at Stylist.co.uk. In the role she will be responsible for editing, writing and commissioning, and is open to hearing about all things lifestyle, entertainment, career and health.

She is covering recently promoted acting digital content director Ellen Scott, who is covering digital executive editor Felicity Thistlethwaite‘s leave.

