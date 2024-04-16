Susanne Norris becomes Deputy Digital Editor at Stylist.co.uk
Susanne Norris, previously deputy digital editor at Good Housekeeping UK, has started her role as deputy digital editor at Stylist.co.uk. In the role she will be responsible for editing, writing and commissioning, and is open to hearing about all things lifestyle, entertainment, career and health.
She is covering recently promoted acting digital content director Ellen Scott, who is covering digital executive editor Felicity Thistlethwaite‘s leave.