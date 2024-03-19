Nathalie Whittle becomes deputy editor of Good Housekeeping
Nathalie Whittle, previously group celebrity director, lifestyle at Red magazine, Prima and Good Housekeeping, has been promoted to deputy editor at Good Housekeeping.
Whilst continuing to look after Good Housekeeping celebrity content, Nathalie will be working across print and online, and will also work on the website, newsletters, and app.
