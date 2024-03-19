 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nathalie Whittle becomes deputy editor of Good Housekeeping

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
Nathalie Whittle, previously group celebrity director, lifestyle at Red magazinePrima and Good Housekeeping, has been promoted to deputy editor at Good Housekeeping.

Whilst continuing to look after Good Housekeeping celebrity content, Nathalie will be working across print and online, and will also work on the website, newsletters, and app.

