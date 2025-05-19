Role change for Natalie Zannikos at Hearst UK
Hearst UK has appointed Natalie Zannikos as acting entertainment writer across luxury and lifestyle titles, ELLE, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Prima and Red.
In her role, Natalie will write entertainment coverage across the brands and book talent, and associated content, for print, digital, video and events.
Natalie was previously senior fashion co-ordinator at ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar.
