News / Consumer

Role change for Natalie Zannikos at Hearst UK

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
Hearst UK has appointed Natalie Zannikos as acting entertainment writer across luxury and lifestyle titles, ELLE, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Prima and Red.

In her role, Natalie will write entertainment coverage across the brands and book talent, and associated content, for print, digital, video and events.

Natalie was previously senior fashion co-ordinator at ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar.

Cosmopolitan ELLE Esquire Harper's Bazaar Natalie Zannikos Prima Red

