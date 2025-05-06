 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Editorial promotions at Red

Red-magazine
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Red magazine has promoted Jodie Dunworth to senior fashion editor. Jodie, previously fashion editor, will be editing the shopping section across print and digital for Red, as well as styling fashion and cover shoots.

Red has also promoted Megan Conner from features director to deputy editor. Megan will be working on content and brand strategy across platforms.

Jodie Dunworth Megan Conner Red Magazine

