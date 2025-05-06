Editorial promotions at Red
Red magazine has promoted Jodie Dunworth to senior fashion editor. Jodie, previously fashion editor, will be editing the shopping section across print and digital for Red, as well as styling fashion and cover shoots.
Red has also promoted Megan Conner from features director to deputy editor. Megan will be working on content and brand strategy across platforms.
