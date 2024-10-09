Role change for Phoebe Lee at Hearst
Phoebe Lee has been promoted from Beauty Writer to senior beauty writer at Hearst lifestyle magazines Red and Prima.
Phoebe works across print and online, covering new beauty launches, trends and celebrity news.
