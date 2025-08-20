Sarah Barratt joins Red magazine
Red magazine has appointed Sarah Barratt as features editor. She will oversee the features section of the magazine covering topics including relationships, careers and culture.
Sarah was previously a freelance journalist and features writer at Hearst UK.
Recent news related to Red magazine
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sarah Barratt
-
Red magazine
30 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story