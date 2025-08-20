 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sarah Barratt joins Red magazine

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
Red magazine has appointed Sarah Barratt as features editor. She will oversee the features section of the magazine covering topics including relationships, careers and culture.

Sarah was previously a freelance journalist and features writer at Hearst UK.

