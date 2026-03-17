Francesca Rice returns to role at Red
Red’s multiplatform editor, Francesca Rice, has returned from maternity leave.
She will be overseeing all sections of the site, including fashion, beauty, wellness, interiors and culture, working alongside deputy multiplatform editor Aisha Nozari.
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