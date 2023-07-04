Francesca Rice has returned to her role as Digital Editor of Red magazine
Red magazine’s Digital Editor Francesca Rice, has returned from maternity leave.
She will be overseeing all sections of the site, including fashion, beauty, wellness, interiors and culture.
