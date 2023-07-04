 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Francesca Rice has returned to her role as Digital Editor of Red magazine

Red magazine
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Red magazine’s Digital Editor Francesca Rice, has returned from maternity leave.

She will be overseeing all sections of the site, including fashion, beauty, wellness, interiors and culture.

Francesca Rice Red Red Magazine

