Chloe Woodlands joins Hearst Magazines as beauty intern

Hearst Magazines
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
Hearst Magazines has appointed Chloe Woodland as beauty intern across Good Housekeeping, Red and Prima. She is interested in hearing about beauty launches, events and news.

Chloe will be working on the beauty team across print and online for 12 months.

