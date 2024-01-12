Sarah Bridge joins Hearst titles as senior consumer writer
Hearst UK has appointed former Mail on Sunday journalist Sarah Bridge as senior consumer writer. She will be working across Good Housekeeping, Red and Prima, covering money, consumer affairs and lifestyle. Sarah is also founder of travel reviews website ALadyofLeisure.com.
