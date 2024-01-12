 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Sarah Bridge joins Hearst titles as senior consumer writer

Hearst UK
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has appointed former Mail on Sunday journalist Sarah Bridge as senior consumer writer. She will be working across Good Housekeeping, Red and Prima, covering money, consumer affairs and lifestyle. Sarah is also founder of travel reviews website ALadyofLeisure.com.

Good Housekeeping Prima Red Magazine Sarah Bridge

