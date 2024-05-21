Promotion for Maddy Alford at Cosmopolitan UK
Maddy Alford has been promoted from shopping editor to fashion editor at Cosmopolitan UK. Maddy will be styling celebrity covers and main fashion shoots, commissioning long reads, and editing shopping pages and online trend roundups.
Furthermore, the Cosmopolitan fashion team has now left the Hearst Wellness Hub, and joined the Hearst Lifestyle Hub. Therefore, Maddy is no longer contributing to Women’s Health, but will work on some shopping pages for Red magazine moving forward, while primarily focusing on Cosmopolitan.
