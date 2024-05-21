 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Maddy Alford at Cosmopolitan UK

Cosmopolitan
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Maddy Alford has been promoted from shopping editor to fashion editor at Cosmopolitan UK. Maddy will be styling celebrity covers and main fashion shoots, commissioning long reads, and editing shopping pages and online trend roundups.

Furthermore, the Cosmopolitan fashion team has now left the Hearst Wellness Hub, and joined the Hearst Lifestyle Hub. Therefore, Maddy is no longer contributing to Women’s Health, but will work on some shopping pages for Red magazine moving forward, while primarily focusing on Cosmopolitan.

Cosmopolitan UK Maddy Alford Red Magazine Women's Health

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Maddy Alford
  • Cosmopolitan
    46 contacts
  • Red magazine
    49 contacts
  • WH (Women's Health)
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login