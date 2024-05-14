Christobel Hastings joins Hearst UK
Hearst UK has appointed Christobel Hastings as entertainment editor (Women’s Lifestyle). Christobel will oversee covers and profiles for Cosmopolitan, Red magazine and Prima.
Christobel previously held the same role at PinkNews and Stylist.
