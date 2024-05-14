 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Christobel Hastings joins Hearst UK

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has appointed Christobel Hastings as entertainment editor (Women’s Lifestyle). Christobel will oversee covers and profiles for Cosmopolitan, Red magazine and Prima.

Christobel previously held the same role at PinkNews and Stylist.

Christobel Hastings Cosmopolitan Hearst UK PinkNews Prima Red Magazine Stylist

