 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Hearst Social Media team updates

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst UK has announced four new appointments across its Social Media team:

Izzy Trood has been appointed social executive on Hearst UK’s Women’s Lifestyle brands. She joined from Festival Republic.

Izzy Shury will join from Hip & Healthy on 3 June as deputy social manager on Hearst UK’s Health & Wellness brands.

Mared Parry will also officially join the business on 3 June as deputy social manager (maternity cover) on Hearst UK’s Women’s Lifestyle brands. Mared is currently freelancing on Cosmopolitan, and prior to that was head of social commerce at Mail Metro Media.

Sonia Rowe will begin as social manager across Hearst UK’s Homes brands on 8 July from Immediate Media.

Hearst Hearst UK Izzy Shury Izzy Trood Mared Parry Sonia Rowe

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Mared Parry
  • Cosmopolitan
    46 contacts
  • Hip & Healthy
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login