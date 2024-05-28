Hearst Social Media team updates
Hearst UK has announced four new appointments across its Social Media team:
Izzy Trood has been appointed social executive on Hearst UK’s Women’s Lifestyle brands. She joined from Festival Republic.
Izzy Shury will join from Hip & Healthy on 3 June as deputy social manager on Hearst UK’s Health & Wellness brands.
Mared Parry will also officially join the business on 3 June as deputy social manager (maternity cover) on Hearst UK’s Women’s Lifestyle brands. Mared is currently freelancing on Cosmopolitan, and prior to that was head of social commerce at Mail Metro Media.
Sonia Rowe will begin as social manager across Hearst UK’s Homes brands on 8 July from Immediate Media.
