Mared Parry joins the team at OK! Magazine

By Andrew Strutt
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
OK!

OK! Magazine has hired Mared Parry as a lifestyle reporter.

Mared will be working on celebrity-focused lifestyle content, including fashion, beauty, travel, food & drink, wellness and parenting. She is keen to hear about celebrity interview opportunities, new products with A-List endorsements, venue and experience launches, upcoming press/influencer events and any networking opportunities.

Mared was previously digital reporter for Express.co.uk and has also worked at Daily Star, Heart Radio and Fabulous Magazine. She can be found tweeting @maredparry.

Tags:
Daily Star Express.co.uk Fabulous Heart Radio Mared Parry OK! Magazine