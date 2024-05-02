Alex Evens joins National Press title Express.co.uk
Express.co.uk has appointed Alex Evens as deputy audience editor. Alex will be covering trending topics online, this includes stories related to TV, personal finance, lifestyle and entertainment. He will be helping teams across the Express to discover the largest audience as possible.
Alex previously served as deputy network newsroom editor & night editor for Yorkshire Live.
