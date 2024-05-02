 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Alex Evens joins National Press title Express.co.uk

Daily Express Online
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
Express.co.uk has appointed Alex Evens as deputy audience editor. Alex will be covering trending topics online, this includes stories related to TV, personal finance, lifestyle and entertainment. He will be helping teams across the Express to discover the largest audience as possible.

Alex previously served as deputy network newsroom editor & night editor for Yorkshire Live.

