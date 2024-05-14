Role change for Sam Stevenson at the Daily Express

Daily Express has appointed Sam Stevenson as assistant editor, politics to focus on being a senior leader across print and digital products and lead growth while supporting the political team based in Westminster’s Parliamentary Lobby. Sam will be covering news from Westminster but also outside of London as he pursues his interest in rural affairs.

He is also currently in India for a week covering the elections happening at the moment.

Sam previously served as political news editor on Express.co.uk, the Reach plc national press title.