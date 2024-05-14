 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Sam Stevenson at the Daily Express

Daily-Express
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Express has appointed Sam Stevenson as assistant editor, politics to focus on being a senior leader across print and digital products and lead growth while supporting the political team based in Westminster’s Parliamentary Lobby. Sam will be covering news from Westminster but also outside of London as he pursues his interest in rural affairs.

He is also currently in India for a week covering the elections happening at the moment.

Sam previously served as political news editor on Express.co.uk, the Reach plc national press title.

