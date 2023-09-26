Role change for Sam Stevenson at Express.co.uk

Express.co.uk has appointed Sam Stevenson as political news editor to focus on commissioning and editing copy across the digital politics operation, as well as writing stories, running live blogs and producing video content. It will also involve working with the print news desk on integrating the two products.

He will be covering all the goings on in Westminster as well as outside of London and how major policy issues are impacting people across the UK. Focusing on Brexit, net zero, pensions, immigration, home affairs and more.

Sam previously served as news editor on the Reach plc national title.