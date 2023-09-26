 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Sam Stevenson at Express.co.uk

Daily Express Online
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 mins ago
Express.co.uk has appointed Sam Stevenson as political news editor to focus on commissioning and editing copy across the digital politics operation, as well as writing stories, running live blogs and producing video content. It will also involve working with the print news desk on integrating the two products.

He will be covering all the goings on in Westminster as well as outside of London and how major policy issues are impacting people across the UK. Focusing on Brexit, net zero, pensions, immigration, home affairs and more.

Sam previously served as news editor on the Reach plc national title.

Express.co.uk Sam Stevenson

