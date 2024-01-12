 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Patrick O’Donnell joins GB News from Express.co.uk

GB News
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

GB News has appointed Patrick O’Donnell as finance reporter working on the digital team. Patrick, previously personal finance reporter at Express.co.uk, will be covering issues related to savings, pensions, taxes, energy bills and mortgages.

GB News Patrick O'Connell

