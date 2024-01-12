Patrick O’Donnell joins GB News from Express.co.uk
GB News has appointed Patrick O’Donnell as finance reporter working on the digital team. Patrick, previously personal finance reporter at Express.co.uk, will be covering issues related to savings, pensions, taxes, energy bills and mortgages.
