Hemma Visavadia moves to GB News
GB News Limited has appointed Hemma Visavadia as a digital motoring reporter, covering car insurance, regulation, traffic updates, ULEZ, latest car models and electric vehicles. Prior to this, she was a reporter at IR Magazine.
