Olivia Gantzer joins GB News from the Express
GB News has appointed Olivia Gantzer as a senior entertainment reporter. Olivia will be covering news related to celebrity, television, music and film.
Olivia joins from her TV reporter role at the Express, and has also previously served as senior news reporter for the Reading Chronicle.
Recent news related to Express, GB News or Reading Chronicle
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Olivia Gantzer
-
Express
119 contacts
-
GB News
94 contacts
-
Reading Chronicle
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story