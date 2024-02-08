 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Olivia Gantzer joins GB News from the Express

GB News
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
GB News has appointed Olivia Gantzer as a senior entertainment reporter. Olivia will be covering news related to celebrity, television, music and film.

Olivia joins from her TV reporter role at the Express, and has also previously served as senior news reporter for the Reading Chronicle.

