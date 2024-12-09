Jessica Sheldon Joins MoneyWeek as Deputy Digital Editor
MoneyWeek has appointed Jessica Sheldon as deputy digital editor. Jessica joins from GB News where she was digital finance editor. She was previously personal finance editor at Express.co.uk. Jessica is interested in topics such as investing, saving, property and mortgages and taxes.
