Jessica Sheldon moves to GB News
GB News has appointed Jessica Sheldon as digital finance editor. She will be covering all things money for GB News’ digital audience, including inheritance tax, pensions, savings, mortgages and house prices.
Jessica joins the channel from Express.co.uk where she was personal finance editor.
