 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Role change for Jack Carson at GB News

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

GB News has appointed Jack Carson as a national news reporter to focus on travelling around the UK reporting on everything from issues which matter to individual towns and communities, to the biggest national stories and breaking news.

His looking to find people who can react to the issues of the day, whether that’s experts or case studies. He is also looking for those with interesting or shocking life stories that haven’t been told and miscarriages of justice that need to be heard.

Jack previously served as west midlands reporter.

GB News Jack Carson

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jack Carson
  • GB News
    57 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login