Role change for Jack Carson at GB News

GB News has appointed Jack Carson as a national news reporter to focus on travelling around the UK reporting on everything from issues which matter to individual towns and communities, to the biggest national stories and breaking news.

His looking to find people who can react to the issues of the day, whether that’s experts or case studies. He is also looking for those with interesting or shocking life stories that haven’t been told and miscarriages of justice that need to be heard.

Jack previously served as west midlands reporter.