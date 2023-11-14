 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Francine Anker joins TalkTV from GB News

TalkTV
By Amy Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

TalkTV has appointed Francine Anker as senior planning producer. Francine was previously senior producer at GB News and prior to this served as a news producer at This Morning. She would like to receive press releases and pitches on human interest stories, celebrity guests and lifestyle.

Francine Anker TalkTV

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Francine Anker
  • GB News
    85 contacts
  • TalkTV
    29 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login