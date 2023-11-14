Francine Anker joins TalkTV from GB News
TalkTV has appointed Francine Anker as senior planning producer. Francine was previously senior producer at GB News and prior to this served as a news producer at This Morning. She would like to receive press releases and pitches on human interest stories, celebrity guests and lifestyle.
