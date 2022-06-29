GB News appoints Francine Anker as Senior Bookings Producer
GB News has appointed Francine Anker as senior bookings producer to focus on booking topical content across all the shows.
Francine joins from her senior news producer role at This Morning, and has also previously served as deputy features editor at Closer magazine.
