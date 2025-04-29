 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Mollie Bourke named digital commercial producer for ITV Daytime

ITV
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV has appointed Mollie Bourke as digital commercial producer for ITV Daytime, working across shows including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, Loose Women and This Morning. She will primarily be tasked with creating social content for the Daytime brands with sponsors.

ITV Mollie Bourke

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Mollie Bourke
  • Good Morning Britain
    68 contacts
  • Loose Women
    15 contacts
  • Lorraine
    19 contacts
  • This Morning
    35 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login