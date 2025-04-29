Mollie Bourke named digital commercial producer for ITV Daytime
ITV has appointed Mollie Bourke as digital commercial producer for ITV Daytime, working across shows including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, Loose Women and This Morning. She will primarily be tasked with creating social content for the Daytime brands with sponsors.
