News / Consumer

Margarita Mitchel Pollock joins This Morning

This-morning
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV has appointed Margarita Mitchel Pollock as a news producer at This Morning. In this role Margarita is involved in the booking of newsmaking guests and exclusives, covering serious and light-hearted human interest stories.

