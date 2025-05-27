Margarita Mitchel Pollock joins This Morning
ITV has appointed Margarita Mitchel Pollock as a news producer at This Morning. In this role Margarita is involved in the booking of newsmaking guests and exclusives, covering serious and light-hearted human interest stories.
