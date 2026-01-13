Rachael Hughes named wardrobe stylist for Lorraine and This Morning
ITV Daytime has appointed Rachael Hughes as wardrobe stylist. Rachel will be responsible for styling talent for This Morning and Lorraine and can be found on Instagram @rachaelhughesstyle.
