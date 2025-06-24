 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Promotion for Emma Cope and Amy Greene at This Morning

This-morning
By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV‘s This Morning has made promotions within its fashion team following fashion producer Sarah Barlow going on leave.

Assistant fashion producer Emma Cope has been promoted to fashion producer to cover Sarah’s leave.

Amy Greene has also been promoted from fashion assistant to assistant fashion producer.

Amy Greene Emma Cope This Morning

