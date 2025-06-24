Promotion for Emma Cope and Amy Greene at This Morning
ITV‘s This Morning has made promotions within its fashion team following fashion producer Sarah Barlow going on leave.
Assistant fashion producer Emma Cope has been promoted to fashion producer to cover Sarah’s leave.
Amy Greene has also been promoted from fashion assistant to assistant fashion producer.
