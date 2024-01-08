 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sasha Morris joins Express as the Head of Showbiz

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Express has appointed Sasha Morris as head of showbiz. Sasha is responsible for leading the Express Showbiz team with covering all the big TV shows and showbiz stories, which includes covering events, exclusive content and live TV stories.

Sasha joins from her acting TV editor role at Daily Star Online and has also previously served as deputy TV & Showbiz editor at the Reach plc National title.

