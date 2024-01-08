Sasha Morris joins Express as the Head of Showbiz
Express has appointed Sasha Morris as head of showbiz. Sasha is responsible for leading the Express Showbiz team with covering all the big TV shows and showbiz stories, which includes covering events, exclusive content and live TV stories.
Sasha joins from her acting TV editor role at Daily Star Online and has also previously served as deputy TV & Showbiz editor at the Reach plc National title.
Recent news related to Daily Star (Online) or Express.co.uk
Recent news related to Sasha Morris
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sasha Morris
-
Daily Star (Online)
94 contacts
-
Express.co.uk
156 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story