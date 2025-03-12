Shadé Owomoyela becomes Senior Fashion & Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer for Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan has appointed Shadé Owomoyela as senior fashion & lifestyle ecommerce writer. Shadé will be largely focused on uplifting ecommerce content on the Cosmopolitan website but is also responsible for filming social content around styling trends and testing new fashion launches that are relevant to Cosmopolitan’s audience. She also writes news pieces about celebrity looks and new launches.
Recent news related to Cosmopolitan
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Shadé Owomoyela
-
Cosmopolitan
38 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story