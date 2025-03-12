 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Shadé Owomoyela becomes Senior Fashion & Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer for Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Cosmopolitan has appointed Shadé Owomoyela as senior fashion & lifestyle ecommerce writer. Shadé will be largely focused on uplifting ecommerce content on the Cosmopolitan website but is also responsible for filming social content around styling trends and testing new fashion launches that are relevant to Cosmopolitan’s audience. She also writes news pieces about celebrity looks and new launches.

Cosmopolitan UK Shadé Owomoyela

