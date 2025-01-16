 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hearst UK announces entertainment team updates

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
Following Hearst’s UK Group entertainment director, Lottie Lumsden, going on maternity leave, entertainment editors Olivia Blair and Nicola Fahey will be stepping up to jointly to cover her role.

Olivia has been promoted to acting entertainment director, luxury, and will oversee cover and talent bookings for Hearst UK’s luxury titles ELLE, Esquire, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Nicola has been promoted to acting entertainment director, lifestyle and special projects, and will lead cover and talent bookings for lifestyle titles Cosmopolitan, Red, and Prima, as well as Hearst UK’s special projects, including ELLE Style Awards and Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year.

