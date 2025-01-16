Hearst UK announces entertainment team updates

Following Hearst’s UK Group entertainment director, Lottie Lumsden, going on maternity leave, entertainment editors Olivia Blair and Nicola Fahey will be stepping up to jointly to cover her role.

Olivia has been promoted to acting entertainment director, luxury, and will oversee cover and talent bookings for Hearst UK’s luxury titles ELLE, Esquire, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Nicola has been promoted to acting entertainment director, lifestyle and special projects, and will lead cover and talent bookings for lifestyle titles Cosmopolitan, Red, and Prima, as well as Hearst UK’s special projects, including ELLE Style Awards and Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year.