Hearst UK team updates

Hearst UK has appointed Olivia Blair as talent editor to focus on talent bookings for video, digital, print and brand events. Olivia will be working predominantly across ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and Cosmopolitan. She was previously digital news editor at ELLE.

Olivia joins Lottie Lumsden’s team, who recently started as talent director at Hearst UK, working across ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and Cosmopolitan. Lottie, previously entertainment director at Cosmopolitan, heads up talent booking for the brands, including print and digital covers, video, and brand events.