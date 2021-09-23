 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hearst UK team updates

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Hearst Magazines UK 2017

Hearst UK has appointed Olivia Blair as talent editor to focus on talent bookings for video, digital, print and brand events. Olivia will be working predominantly across ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and Cosmopolitan. She was previously digital news editor at ELLE.

Olivia joins Lottie Lumsden’s team, who recently started as talent director at Hearst UK, working across ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and Cosmopolitan. Lottie, previously entertainment director at Cosmopolitan, heads up talent booking for the brands, including print and digital covers, video, and brand events.

 

Tags:
Hearst UK Lottie Lumsden Olivia Blair