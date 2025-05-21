 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Katie O’Malley leaves ELLE UK to launch own platform

Freelance Update
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ELLE UK‘s digital director Katie O’Malley has left her role. Katie is currently on maternity leave but is still available for select editorial commissions, brand collaborations, media appearances, panel moderating and new projects. She can be found on Instagram @omalley_katie.

Katie has also launched A Long Way To Go, a community designed to empower pregnant and postpartum women to feel fit, strong, confident and healthy. The goal is to create a fitness space filled with honest and educational information, including practical advice on body care, safe and effective exercise and holistic wellness during pregnancy and the postpartum stage.

 

