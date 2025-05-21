Katie O’Malley leaves ELLE UK to launch own platform

ELLE UK‘s digital director Katie O’Malley has left her role. Katie is currently on maternity leave but is still available for select editorial commissions, brand collaborations, media appearances, panel moderating and new projects. She can be found on Instagram @omalley_katie.

Katie has also launched A Long Way To Go, a community designed to empower pregnant and postpartum women to feel fit, strong, confident and healthy. The goal is to create a fitness space filled with honest and educational information, including practical advice on body care, safe and effective exercise and holistic wellness during pregnancy and the postpartum stage.