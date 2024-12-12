ELLE UK Has Appointed Rhiannon Evans As Acting Site Director
Rhiannon Evans has joined ELLE UK as acting site director. She will be covering Katie O’Malley’s parental leave.
Rhiannon was previously at PopSugar UK.
