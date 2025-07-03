 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Amelia Bell starts as multiplatform beauty director at ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar

Hearst Magazines UK 2017
By Amy Wilson
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hearst has appointed Amelia Bell as multiplatform beauty director working across Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE UK. Amelia, previously senior site beauty editor at ELLE UK, will be developing beauty strategy, writing, editing and commissioning, and leading beauty content across both sites.

Amelia Bell ELLE UK Harper's Bazaar

