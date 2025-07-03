Amelia Bell starts as multiplatform beauty director at ELLE and Harper’s Bazaar
Hearst has appointed Amelia Bell as multiplatform beauty director working across Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE UK. Amelia, previously senior site beauty editor at ELLE UK, will be developing beauty strategy, writing, editing and commissioning, and leading beauty content across both sites.
