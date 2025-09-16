Brooke Theis returns to Harper’s Bazaar UK
Harper’s Bazaar UK commissioning editor Brooke Theis has returned from maternity leave to resume her role. Brooke will be overseeing the magazine’s ‘At Work’ section, as well as commissioning online features. She is interested in receiving news about culture, inspiring women in business and technology.
Recent news related to Harper's Bazaar
Recent news related to Brooke Theis
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Brooke Theis
-
Harper's Bazaar
46 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story