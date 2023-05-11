Promotion for Brooke Theis at Harper’s Bazaar
Harper’s Bazaar UK has promoted Brooke Theis from features writer to features associate editor. Brooke will be covering lifestyle, entertainment, arts and culture, fashion and travel topics and can be found on Instagram @brooke__theis.
