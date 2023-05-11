 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Brooke Theis at Harper’s Bazaar

Harper's Bazaar
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Harper’s Bazaar UK has promoted Brooke Theis from features writer to features associate editor. Brooke will be covering lifestyle, entertainment, arts and culture, fashion and travel topics and can be found on Instagram @brooke__theis.

Brooke Theis Harper's Bazaar

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Brooke Theis
  • Harper's Bazaar
    46 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login